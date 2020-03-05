man-charged-with-murder-in-deadly-stabbing-at-richard’s-bar

CHICAGO (CBS) — A person was charged with homicide Wednesday in final week’s lethal stabbing at Richard’s Bar in West City.

Thomas Tansey, 30, was charged with first-degree homicide on Wednesday, in line with the Cook dinner County State’s legal professional’s workplace. He’s due for a bond listening to on Thursday at midday in Violence Court docket (Br. 66).

As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported, sufferer Kenny Paterimos’ household is questioning what took so lengthy to cost Tansey. They protested in entrance of Richard’s Bar simply Tuesday evening.

Police initially launched Tansey final Tuesday after he claimed self-defense.

Paterimos, 23, was out together with his brother, amongst others, at Richard’s Bar, at 491 N. Milwaukee Ave. simply southeast of the six-way intersection with Halsted Road and Grand Avenue.

It began with one other man yelling homophobic slurs at Paterimos, in line with his household. Police had been investigating these claims.

The person police arrested exterior the bar advised detectives he killed Paterimos in self-defense, slashing him repeatedly with a field cutter.

Paterimos’ brother and others held the 30-year-old man till police arrived.

However Paterimos didn’t have a weapon on him, in line with police. And household stated he didn’t search for bother.

Witnesses advised police the person who was arrested was kicked out by the bouncer.

Later, in line with his household, Paterimos went exterior for a cigarette – at which level he was stabbed.

Paterimos was rushed to the hospital after the stabbing and later died.

Afterward, household and buddies of Paterimos tackled and held down Tansey exterior the bar till police arrived. Police detained him, however launched him lower than 48 hours later after that self-defense declare.

That transfer infuriated Paterimos’ household. On Tuesday evening, near 100 individuals gathered exterior Richard’s Bar, denouncing the concept that Tansey defended himself.

“My son is the size of his God-blessed arms. I am not exaggerating. My boy was little,” stated Paterimos’ mom, Diona Bueno. “And that man – what self-defense? (Expletive), you killed him! You mean to kill someone that night! It just so happened to be him.”

She added: “I want justice. I want you to go to jail like you’re supposed to.”

CBS 2 as of Wednesday night was nonetheless attempting to determine what modified ensuing within the warrant and costs lastly coming down on this case.