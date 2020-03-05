mahmood:-i’ll-bring-the-pace-in-sri-lanka

Saqib Mahmood says Jofra Archer and Mark Wooden have ‘raised the bar’ for England quick bowlers

Saqib Mahmood is hoping to inject some tempo into England’s bowling line-up in Sri Lanka with Jofra Archer and Mark Wooden sidelined by damage.

Lancashire fast Mahmood says fellow seamers Archer and Wooden – absent with elbow and facet issues respectively – have “raised the bar” by way of quick bowling and make him need to change into even brisker.

And the 23-year-old plans to step up of their stead as England search for back-to-back Check sequence wins in Sri Lanka, having secured a 3-Zero whitewash on the island in late 2018.

Archer (elbow) and Wooden (facet) will miss this month’s tour of Sri Lanka

“I believe these two guys have actually raised the bar by way of tempo,” Mahmood – who has performed three T20 internationals and one ODI for England – mentioned of Archer and Wooden to the Press Affiliation.

“A couple of years in the past you’d learn the experiences on England and we had been crying out for 90mph bowlers. Now we have two who can get it up previous 95mph.

“For somebody like me who touches 90mph, you are taking a look at these guys and it is nearly like that is not fast sufficient anymore! These guys make me hungrier to maintain working arduous and get faster.”

Mahmood has performed 4 white-ball internationals for England however is uncapped at Check stage

England’s two-Check sequence in Sri Lanka begins in Galle from March 19 and concludes in Colombo from March 27, with each video games reside on Sky Sports activities.

“On this staff I am going to most likely be seeking to bowl quick spells and attempt to be as fast as I might be,” mentioned Mahmood, who was referred to as up as Wooden’s alternative for the sequence.

“As a seamer over right here you are not going to bowl the identical variety of overs you’d in England so it’s a must to benefit from them.

“I need to assault with the brand new ball, however I additionally need to assault later within the innings and never simply be a bystander within the discipline when the spinners are getting by their overs.

“Whether or not that is by getting the ball reversing or by making one thing by bowling three or 4 overs as quick as attainable, I simply need to present everybody what I can do.”

Mahmood’s Lancashire team-mate James Anderson has been rested for the sequence as he continues his restoration from the damaged rib he suffered in South Africa in January.

Mahmood says he has liked enjoying alongside James Anderson (pictured)

Mahmood says the 37-year-old, England’s all-time main Check wicket-taker, has been a constructive affect on his profession.

“I am very fortunate. Loads of bowlers round county cricket would like to be within the state of affairs I am in at Previous Trafford,” added the Birmingham-born bowler. “Some gamers dream about enjoying with Jimmy and I get to do it week in, week out.

“Jimmy’s not going to sit down down, put a ball in my hand and say, ‘maintain it like this’, it would not work like that. The most important factor is being on the market and taking the sphere with them.

In the intervening time I can bowl excessive 80s and now have talent and management. I would not need to sacrifice something looking for one other three of 4 miles an hour however hopefully that may come naturally. I am solely 23 and as I get older I ought to get stronger in my motion Saqib Mahmood

“There was a time final season the place I used to be in a three-man seam assault with Jimmy and Bunny (Graham Onions), one in every of us bowling, one in every of us at mid-off, one in every of us at mid-on.

“I could not have an important deal to supply these guys however simply listening to the conversations they’ve, their thought processes, was a useful expertise. Nearly as good as you are ever going to get.”

Watch England’s two-Check sequence towards Sri Lanka reside on Sky Sports activities Cricket. Our protection of the primary Check, in Galle, will get beneath method at 4am on Thursday, March 19.