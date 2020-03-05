mack-and-‘arry-square-off

Ante-post favourites Mack The Man and Shakem Up’Arry high 19 declarations for the Paddy Energy Imperial Cup at Sandown.

Evan Williams’ Mack The Man was introduced down at Newbury final trip, whereas Shakem Up’Arry was effectively overwhelmed by Supreme favorite Shishkin on his most up-to-date outing.

Most important Truth, the mount of 7lb-claimer Fergus Gillard, represents David Pipe on Saturday as he bids to convey up his five-timer within the Grade Three warmth – which boasts a £100,000 bonus if the winner goes on to achieve success at subsequent week’s Cheltenham Competition.

The bonus has been received thrice, all by the Pipe household. Father Martin received it twice – in 1993 with Olympian, who went on to win the Coral Cup, and Blowing Wind who adopted up within the County Hurdle in 1998.

Son David then took over the licence, and the mare Gaspara landed the pot in 2007 – successful the Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap Hurdle, now generally known as the Boodles.

Christopher Wooden and Entoucas are notable absentees at Sandown, with Totterdown now heading the weights for Fergal O’Brien as Paul Nicholls runs Malaya and Tamaroc Du Mathan.

Harry Fry fields two in Jolly’s Cracked It and Bullionaire – whereas different main contenders embody Dostal Phil for Barry Geraghty and Philip Hobbs.