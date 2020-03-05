love-is-blind-twist:-giannina-gibelli-and-damian-powers-are-dating-after-ending-engagement

Love Is Blind positive loves twists—and so they stored coming on the reunion filmed in February 2020. Within the one-hour particular, the {couples} seemed again on their time within the pods and the few brief weeks they needed to get to know one another in individual earlier than they took a stroll down the aisle. Previous wounds have been reopened, apologies got and viewers realized there was a cheerful ending not seen on display. That is proper, Damian Powers and Giannina Gibelli confirmed to hosts Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey that they have been certainly again collectively.

Their story within the 10-episode first season ended with Giannina saying, “I do,” however Damian saying, “I do not.” They parted methods, however since filming the present, which was shot in late 2018, they rekindled their romance.