Lizzo Just Called Out TikTok — On TikTok — For Taking Down Her Bathing Suit Videos

Lizzo simply completely known as out TikTok — ON TIKTOK, no much less — for taking down movies of the singer carrying a washing swimsuit.

In her video responding to the takedowns, Lizzo lip-syncs the phrases “I do know” repeatedly (a viral pattern on the app, first began by TikToker Erin McMillen). As Lizzo lip-syncs, phrases flash throughout the display screen.

“TikTok retains taking down my movies with me in my bathing fits,” she wrote.

“However permits different movies with ladies in bathing fits.”

“I’m wondering why?” she wrote, whereas persevering with to lip-sync “I do know” again and again.

“TikTok…we have to discuss,” she concluded.

Because it was posted yesterday, Lizzo’s TikTok has been seen greater than eight million instances. Followers are flooding her feedback with love and solidarity:

A couple of different TikTokers talked about within the feedback that the identical factor had occurred to them:

And lots of customers had been fast to level out the hypocrisy on TikTok’s half, because the app lets one among its greatest stars, Charli D’Amelio, routinely submit movies of herself in a washing swimsuit:

For reference, this is what Charli’s TikTok web page seems to be like proper now:

I feel I communicate for all of us after I say: TikTok, what the fuck?

