lizzo-accuses-tiktok-of-singling-her-out-over-swimsuit-videos

WENN/Instar

The ‘Reality Hurts’ hitmaker calls out the social media platform for eradicating her viral swimsuit clips, however permitting movies of ‘different women in bathing fits.’

Mar 5, 2020

AceShowbiz –

Lizzo refuses to be singled out for displaying pores and skin. Noticing that movies of her in swimsuit have persistently been eliminated by TikTok, the “Reality Hurts” hitmaker decided to name out the social media platform for its double customary.

On Tuesday, March 3, the 31-year-old uploaded a clip of her lip syncing to the viral audio that repeats the phrases, “I do know”. All of the whereas, a sequence of texts expressing her disappointment flashed on display. “TikTok retains taking down my movies with me in my bathing fits however permits different movies with women in bathing fits,” it learn.

“However permits different movies with women in bathing fits,” the rapper, whose actual title is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, continued to notice. “I’m wondering why?” She wrapped up the video with an invite to debate the problem. “TikTok…we have to discuss,” she concluded.

Lizzo was not the one one taking points with TikTok for her deleted movies. Again in December 2019, German website NetzPolitik.org reported that fats and LGBTQ customers are amongst these whose movies have been stopped from being proven in different customers’ feeds. In response, TikTok argued that it was their coverage to counteract bullying.

A spokesperson for the platform, nevertheless, pressured that such strategy has since been changed by a brand new one. The consultant added, “Though we had intention, we realized that it was not the best strategy.”

Lizzo has been a vocal advocate of physique positivity. Weeks earlier, the “Juice” rapper voiced her frustration over music trade’s double customary about women and men’s our bodies. Throughout an look on Brazil’s TV Folha, she requested, “What does that inform you concerning the oppressor? What does that inform you about males? Get it collectively, we do not speak about your d**okay sizes, can we?”

“I do not suppose I am any completely different than any of the opposite nice girls who’ve come earlier than me that needed to actually be politicised simply to be sexual… what I imply? Simply to exist,” she said. “Issues that have been lovely on them have been referred to as flaws, and so they endured towards that, fought towards that, and now I will do what I do due to these nice girls.”