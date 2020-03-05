lions-draw-with-new-south-wales-after-rain

England Lions’ closing match on their tour of Australia resulted in a draw as rain ensured a stalemate with a New South Wales XI in Wollongong.

SCORECARD

Solely 26.2 overs have been attainable on day three at North Dalton Park as a result of rain and unhealthy mild, and additional downpours meant no play in any respect was attainable the fourth and closing day.

The Lions have been 202-5 in reply to New South Wales’ 405-Eight declared, with Sam Northeast (77 not out) and Brydon Carse (44no) serving to the vacationers get better from 119-5.

The Lions ended their tour unbeaten from eight video games throughout the white and red-ball codecs.

The guests received the three accomplished 50-over contests – an additional two have been rained off – whereas red-ball attracts towards a Cricket Australia XI and the New South Wales XI sandwiched a first-ever win over Australia A.