lady-gaga-just-gave-us-a-million-reasons-to-drive-to-the-nearest-taco-bell

Taco Bell, anybody?
Woman Gaga has had her arms fairly full this previous week after releasing her highly-anticipated new single, “Silly Love.” Her Little Monsters have been additionally delighted when the singer dropped a music video for the observe the identical day on Friday, Feb. 28.
The music video for “Silly Love” was directed by Daniel Askill and shot fully on an iPhone 11 Professional. “The world rots in battle,” a message at the start of the video learn. “Many tribes battle for dominance. Whereas the non secular ones pray and sleep for peace, the Kindness punks combat for Chromatica.”
So, we won’t blame her for desirous to deal with herself after a tough day at work. Woman Gaga posted a enjoyable Instagram video of her and a pal spray portray her automotive, dancing alongside to her new single after which driving off to Taco Bell.
“when ure so drained from working nonstop u find yourself spray portray your whip,” the singer captioned her video.
Questioning what she ordered? Woman Gaga pulled as much as the drive-thru and requested for a tacky gordita and a crunchwrap supereme.
BRB, we’re on our strategy to Taco Bell!
