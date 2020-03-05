la-animal-services-offers-free-cat-spay/neuter-surgeries-through-april-30

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — LA Animal Providers introduced Wednesday they are going to supply free spay/neuter surgical procedures to all cat homeowners in Los Angeles by April 30.

Spay and neuter certificates can be found on-line or by visiting one of many six LA Animal Providers Heart all through Los Angeles.

The certificates cowl the price of the process at collaborating veterinary hospitals, spay/neuter clinics and cellular spay/neuter clinics.

“Last year, LA Animal Services saw a 20% increase in the number of kittens being brought into our centers in May and June,” stated LA Animal Providers Basic Supervisor Brenda Barnette.

“By spaying and neutering your companion cat, you’re helping to reduce unwanted kitten births in the city.”

This system is out there for residents of the Metropolis of Los Angeles who’re 18 years of age or older.

Free spay or neuter surgical procedures are for companion cats solely. Stray animals are usually not included.

As soon as a certificates is obtained, it have to be redeemed at collaborating veterinary hospitals, spay/neuter clinics, and cellular spay/neuter clinics inside 10 days of issuance.

For extra data, or to seek out collaborating veterinary hospitals, spay/neuter clinics and cellular spay/neuter clinics in your space, go to laanimalservices.com.

To search out your nearest LA Animal Providers Heart, click on right here.

