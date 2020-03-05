kiszla:-why-the-nuggets-need-to-stop-living-the-lie,-with-mistaken-belief-they’re-nba-championship-contenders

The Nuggets live a lie. Doesn’t make them dangerous individuals. It’s merely what we people typically do when the reality is inconvenient.

Denial and delusion lead gamers to say foolish stuff no person within the NBA really believes, together with the fellows who lace up their sneakers within the Denver locker room. For instance:

“We’re not soft. We’re just playing like it,” claimed guard Jamal Murray, after the Nuggets blew a 15-point lead within the third quarter and had been roasted like marshmallows by a G League group previously referred to as the Golden State Warriors.

I really like me some Jamal Murray. However c’mon, man. You might be what you do on the scoreboard.

Fact be instructed, the Nuggets are basketball Boy Scouts: loyal, courageous, reverent, to not point out big-time enjoyable at a celebration, led by a lovable Joker.

Right here’s what the Nuggets will not be: Legit contenders to win the NBA championship. There’s merely not sufficient Mamba mentality or celebrity expertise on the roster. This isn’t glass half-empty criticism, however a pleasant suggestion to place down the Kool-Assist.

The frustration of Murray and his teammates might be discovered within the hole between their said ambition and harsh actuality. Oh, the Nuggets have expertise. However they’re not adequate to win all of it, until the solar, moon and stars all align to do the Macarena from April by June.

Warriors coach and former Bulls guard Steve Kerr, who has earned 5 rings as a participant and three extra on the Golden State bench, is aware of a bit of somethin’-somethin’ in regards to the steep climb from a group able to profitable 55 regular-season video games to the uncommon air the place champions don’t choke on expectations.

Each morning, when LeBron James or Kawhi Leonard seems to be within the mirror, he smiles with the simple certainty of a confirmed champ. Whereas brushing their enamel, the Nuggets should give themselves a type of previous Stuart Smalley pep talks: I’m adequate. I’m sensible sufficient. And doggone it, individuals like me.

“I think the hardest part is just the fact when you get to this stage, you’re looking at four or five other great teams that you have to beat and then it becomes all about match-ups; it becomes about experience,” mentioned Kerr, when my esteemed colleague Mike Singer requested him to explain the problem forward for Denver.

“Every team kind of runs its own race, every team has its own course. Denver has just done a great job the last few years of building this foundation. They’re on the rise. What’s next for them? It’s really up to them. But the history of the NBA is that you generally take lumps before you can get to the elite level.”

Ball don’t lie, and never all 82 regular-season video games are created equal.

A 12 months in the past, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and the then-mighty Warriors rolled into city in January and crushed Denver like a grape, in a 142-111 shellacking, leaving little question the Nuggets weren’t but prepared for prime time.

The 132-103 beatdown suffered final weekend in Los Angeles towards the Clippers felt like the same second of humbling reality for Nikola Jokic and a group that frankly hasn’t improved a lot in 12 months.

On their greatest nights, the Nuggets can beat the Bucks in Milwaukee. One its worst nights, nevertheless, Denver can lose at house to Eric “Snacks” Paschall. This maddening inconsistency is just not a matter of delight or want-to, buzz phrases from the Good Ebook of Coachspeak.

In contrast to the hockey group that resides down the corridor at Pepsi Middle, these Nuggets don’t have sufficient expertise to persistently escape with a “W” on nights when bones ache and even their B-game is simply too weary to get away from bed.

I’m higher at munching Froot Loops than crunching numbers, so metric-based analysts can higher clarify what Corsi reveals in regards to the Avalanche or why Nuggets coach Michael Malone stays awake nights fretting about fluctuations in his group’s defensive effectivity score. However a locker room is a extra complicated organism than statistics alone can outline, and the scent of a very assured group is as distinctive as bacon frying in a cast-iron skillet.

The Avs know there’s no person on this planet higher on skates than Nathan MacKinnon and are cocksure they will beat any foe in a seven-game playoff collection. The Nuggets are faking it till they make it.

“I know we’re good enough. We know we’re good enough … I feel like we can win a championship this year,” Will Barton mentioned.

Whereas I like Barton’s audacity, he’s dodging the inconvenient reality. Buying and selling Malik Beasley and Juancho Hernangomez on the deadline for a future first-round draft selection made every kind of basketball enterprise sense. Nevertheless it additionally weakened the present group. You might be what you do. With that deal, front-office government Tim Connelly strongly hinted he’s already enjoying for subsequent 12 months.

So know what makes zero sense? Malone’s cussed refusal to let ahead Michael Porter Jr. play by his errors within the hope of discovering the X-factor to speed up a younger group’s lengthy journey to championship competition. Sure, Porter stunk on each ends of the ground in 13 minutes through the embarrassing loss to Golden State. However he stunk no worse than lots of his teammates through the 35 minutes MPJ sat on the bench.

The Nuggets have to cease pretending they’re a legit contender and have enjoyable with the method of getting higher, with every small step ahead and inevitable stumble, at the least till Connelly can discover Jokic a legit sidekick to tackle LeBron and The Forehead.

And who is aware of? If the solar, moon and stars in some way align to do the Macarena through the playoffs, right here’s hoping these scrappy Nuggets preserve dancing till the music stops.