kevin-federline-responsibly-handles-the-mess-after-britney-spears’-son-blasts-grandfather-on-ig

A supply additional says that the 13-year-old son of Kevin and the singing icon ‘was experimenting on social media and he’ll study’ from the mess that he created following the controversial reside broadcast.

Mar 5, 2020

Britney Spears‘ teenage son Jayden Federline made headlines on Tuesday, March Three after he went on Instagram Reside to get candid concerning the singer’s life and blast his grandfather Jamie Spears within the course of. Within the wake of the viral video, his father Kevin Federline is reportedly engaged on to deal with the mess.

In line with Kevin’s legal professional Mark Vincent Kaplan on Wednesday, March 4, the ex of Britney “was not completely happy to see that and he’s addressing it as you’d count on a accountable guardian to handle it.” That is the other of what Jayden mentioned through the controversial Reside on Tuesday, March 3, during which he mentioned Kevin wouldn’t care about him doing the published as a result of he is a pleasant dad.

Again to the assertion, it was mentioned Kevin understood that it was “the results of a 13-year-old appearing like a 13-year-old. Kevin is dealing with it like a accountable guardian.”

A supply then shared, “That is Jayden being a child and doing what youngsters do. He was experimenting on social media and he’ll study from it. He does not perceive the implications, however hopefully he’ll now. When your loved ones is within the public eye it is an entire completely different ball recreation with what you may and might’t share.”

Within the headline-making reside broadcast, Jayden referred to as his grandpa “a d**okay” earlier than hinting that Britney may retire. “Yeah, he is a fairly good d**okay, fairly f***ing homosexual a** s**t. He can go die,” Jayden responded to somebody who requested him about Britney’s dad.

In the meantime, Jayden sang praises for Britney’s mother Lynne. “My grandma is actually, actually, actually, the perfect grandma within the universe,” he mentioned. He additionally likes Britney’s present boyfriend Sam Asghari, stating, “I like Sam. He is good, he is good… He is a extremely good dude.”

In line with Jayden, Britney advised him she may stop music, to which Jayden responded, “What? Are you insane? Like, have you learnt how a lot financial institution you make of that?” Concluding his Reside, Jayden promised to share extra if he will get 5,000 followers.