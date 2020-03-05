katy-perry-unveils-first-pregnancy-through-‘never-worn-white’-music-video





Asserting that she and fiance Orlando Bloom predict their first little one collectively, the ‘Firework’ hitmaker dubs her being pregnant the longest secret she has ever needed to hold.

Mar 5, 2020

AceShowbiz –

Katy Perry is pregnant together with her first little one.

The 35-year-old singer introduced the blissful information that she and fiance Orlando Bloom predict a child collectively in her “By no means Worn White” music video, which she dropped on Wednesday evening (March 04).

On the finish of the video, the digital camera panned away and confirmed Katy cradling her rising bump.

In an Instagram Dwell after the video’s launch, Katy advised followers that the tot is due this summer season.

“There’s loads that shall be taking place this summer season,” she grinned. “Not solely will I be giving start, actually, but additionally figuratively to one thing you guys have been ready for. So let’s simply name it a double whammy. It is a two-for.”

<br />

“I’m excited. We’re excited and blissful and it is most likely the longest secret I’ve ever needed to hold. And I wish to inform you guys every little thing however I knew I’d inform you in one of the best ways, which is thru a chunk of music as a result of that is… I suppose that is how I converse to you. That is how we converse collectively to one another.”

Katy added that she’s been battling being pregnant cravings, and carries a bottle of sizzling sauce round together with her wherever she goes. She additionally admitted she’s been consuming “the identical burrito for weeks on finish.”

<br />

After saying her being pregnant, Katy took to Twitter to inform her followers she was “so glad” she did not should “suck in” her bump any extra, including, “or carry round a giant purse lol.”

Whereas the child would be the first for Katy, Orlando, 43, is already father to nine-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

The couple’s being pregnant information comes after they celebrated the one-year anniversary of their engagement on Valentine’s Day final month.