Katy Perry Steps Out For The 1st Time In Hoodie & Leggings Amidst New Pregnancy Rumor — Pic

Katy Perry was cozy in an Adidas outfit as she ran errands in Los Angeles! The pop star seemingly rocked a full child bump in an upcoming music video, main followers to suppose she’s actually pregnant.

UPDATE (3/5/20, 12:29 a.m. ET): Katy Perry confirmed that she’s pregnant! Minutes after her child bump made its YouTube debut in her By no means Worn White music video on March 5, Katy took to Instagram Dwell to verify that followers have been seeing an actual bun within the oven: “Let’s call it a reveal — there’s a lot that will he happening me this summer.” Katy added that she’ll be “giving birth — literally,” and that she and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, are “excited” forward of the delivery of their first baby.

ORIGINAL: Katy Perry, 35, has been noticed for the primary time since these being pregnant rumors started! The “Firework” singer was seen leaving an workplace constructing and getting right into a car in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Mar. 4. Katy was low key and informal for the outing, choosing a traditional grey Adidas trefoil hoodie and matching three strip leggings. She saved the sporty theme going with the enduring Celebrity sneakers by Adidas, that includes black stripes. Along with her pair pulled again right into a white cap, which hilariously learn, “Hey Girl,” she additionally accessorized with a black pair of sun shades and a luxe purple Birkin bag by Hermes.

The American Idol choose was joined by her cute canine Nugget, who’s a micro teacup Poodle! Katy held Nugget in her arms as she entered the car, because the pooch seemed utterly enamored by the scene. Maybe strategically, Katy was each carrying the canine and her dear Birkin bag in entrance of her tummy, probably blocking a view of a rising child bump!

Being pregnant rumors began after Katy posted a preview of her upcoming music video for “Never Worn White.” Within the teaser clip, which invitations followers to affix her for the premiere, she may be seen cradling a large — clearly pretend — child bump. Instantly, followers started questioning if that was a approach of her confirming she truly is pregnant. We guess solely time will inform!

Katy Perry is seen leaving an workplace constructing in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Mar. 4. She carried her cute canine Nugget and a purple Hermes Birkin bag. (BACKGRID)

Katy, after all, is engaged to Orlando Bloom, 43, who’s already a dad to son Flynn Christopher, 9, with ex Miranda Kerr. The Carnival Row actor has beforehand gushed about increasing his household with love of his life Katy. “I really want to enjoy family and friends, my beautiful son, and have more kids,” Orlando revealed in an interview with Man About City again in Nov. 2019. “I want to make sure when I embark on that, it’s with my heart full and very clear about the reality of what that means, as opposed to some romantic idea of what it means to be in a relationship.” How candy!

Orlando requested Katy to be his spouse on Valentine’s Day 2019 with an intricate and distinctive flower-shaped ring! The engagement got here after three years of courting, and the upcoming nuptials mark the second wedding ceremony for each: Katy was beforehand married to comic Russell Model, 44, from 2010 – 2012, and Orlando was married to Miranda from 2010 – 2013.