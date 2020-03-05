Katy Perry Rubs Baby Bump & Gushes Over Orlando Bloom In New Music Video — Watch

Right here comes the bride. Forward of her nuptials with Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry launched a wedding-themed ballad about how she’s ‘Never Worn White,’ and even cradled a really full child bump proper earlier than confirming her being pregnant on Instagram!

UPDATE (3/5/20, 12:19 a.m. ET): Katy Perry confirmed that she and fiancé Orlando Bloom are certainly anticipating their first youngster collectively, after revealing her child bump in her music video for By no means Worn White. Minutes after the music video went reside, Katy hopped onto Instagram Stay to interrupt the massive information! “Let’s call it a reveal — there’s a lot that will he happening me this summer,” Katy introduced, saying that she is “giving birth — literally” and that she and Orlando are “excited.”

ORIGINAL: Prepare to listen to this track at each single marriage ceremony till the top of time. Katy Perry, 35, is about to tie the knot with Orlando Bloom, 43, and he or she bought a little bit of “dress rehearsal” with the track and video she launched on March 5. Amid hypothesis that she’s pregnant, Katy didn’t disguise from the rumors because the video closed on scenes of the pop star rubbing a child bump! Within the first shot, Katy cradles her abdomen whereas carrying the white marriage ceremony costume she sings in all through the video. Katy wasn’t aiming for subtlety, nonetheless; on the very finish of the video, Katy is once more seen cradling her child bump, which was absolutely seen beneath a sheer costume!

Child bump apart, the remainder of the track is one lengthy passionate ode to Orlando. After he proposed to Katy on Valentine’s Day in 2019, Katy sings candy strains about how she will see them “in 60 years with a full family tree” and the way she’s “never worn white,” however needs “to get it right.” You may watch the total video above.

Forward of the track’s launch, a couple of particulars have been leaked in February, together with the way it was known as “NWW,” based on Genius. The music lyric website additionally listed a part of the refrain. “But I’m scared / ‘Cause I’ve never worn white / But I wanna get it right / Yeah, I really wanna try with you / No, I’ve never worn white / But I’m still in here tonight / ‘Cause I really wanna say ‘I do.’” Fan accounts additionally claimed that she was photographed on the set of the video, carrying a brown wig and a marriage costume. Katy herself hinted that one thing was arriving. “wait, see you Wednesday night I mean,” she tweeted on March 2. Both she was speaking a few particular episode of American Idol, or she meant that this track and video was coming.

(YouTube)

Technically, Katy hasn’t worn white to her marriage ceremony. When she and Russell Model tied the knot in October 2010. The 2 have been married close to the Ranthambore tiger sanctuary in Rajasthan, India. Russel reportedly wore a white “kurta pajama,” which Folks experiences have been a conventional Indian outfit of free pants and a shirt. As for Katy? She didn’t put on the standard Western white marriage ceremony costume. As an alternative, Folks experiences that she donned a plain pink sari whereas SheKnows reported she wore a dove-gray, floor-length Elie Saab Haute Couture costume.

“Never Worn White” is likely to be the one likelihood that Katy will get to marriage in 2020. She and Orlando have been on their option to getting married, however a supply advised HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they determined to postpone the ceremony till additional notices. “They are planning something really special and the timing didn’t work out at this moment in terms of the venue,” the supply mentioned. “They really want to make their wedding day incredible and they don’t want to rush the planning and possibly miss out on the little details.”

Katy and Orlando are planning a marriage ceremony that, as a supply advised HollywoodLife, would be the “complete opposite” of the flashy 2009 ceremony with Russell. “Orlando is not the ‘look at me’ type,” the insider says, including that having a large extravaganza is simply out of the query. Katy, because it seems, is completely fantastic with that. She, per the insider, is “more mature” than when she was throughout her first journey down the aisle. This time, she hopes to have a extra understated marriage ceremony, with the main target being on the person she’s saying “I do” to than the costume she’s carrying.