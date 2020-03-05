katy-perry-is-pregnant!-look-back-at-her-and-orlando-bloom’s-love-story

Katy Perryand Orlando Bloomare embarking on a brand new chapter of their love story: Parenthood.

As was revealed in her new music video for “By no means Worn White,” the pop star is anticipating her first child along with her fiance. Their toddler will be a part of older brother Flynn Christopher Bloom, who the Pirates of the Caribbean actor shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

“There’s lots that will probably be taking place this summer season,” the singer mentioned throughout an Instagram Q&A after the video premiered. “Not solely will I be giving start, actually but in addition figuratively to one thing you guys have been ready for.”

“We’re excited and comfortable and it is most likely the longest secret I’ve ever needed to preserve,” Katy continued. “And I wish to inform you guys every thing however I knew I’d inform you in the easiest way, which is thru a chunk of music as a result of that is, I assume that is how I converse to you. That is how we converse collectively to one another.”