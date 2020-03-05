katy-perry-drops-new-music-video-and-surprises-everyone-with-her-baby-bump

If y’all wish to know what Katy Perry has been as much as, her new music video will let you know what you could know.

Now everyone knows Katy Perry has been doing her factor on American Idol however as far her private life, she was apparently in a position to preserve beneath wraps that she’s anticipating a child!

Katy popped up on the Gram late Wednesday night time to drop a clip from her new video for her music “Never Worn White” and sis was child bumpin’!

Katy’s being pregnant reveal had followers shook however she confirmed that this was no gag. She has her first child on the best way with fiance Orlando Bloom. The songs is a nod to Katy’s fears of dedication, whereas on the identical time singing about her readiness for a lifetime of happiness with one other particular person.

“Cause I’ve never worn white/But I wanna get it right/Yeah, I really wanna try with you,” the lyrics go. “No, I’ve never worn white/But I’m standin’ here tonight/Cause I really wanna say ‘I do.’”

Throughout an IG Reside after the music video premiered on YouTube, Katy confirmed her being pregnant, saying it’s “probably the longest secret” she’s ever needed to preserve, in keeping with PEOPLE.

“I’m late,” Katy mentioned after promising she’d be on Instagram Reside after the video dropped. “But you already knew that.”

Katy mentioned her due date is someday this summer season.

“There’s a lot that will be happing this summer, not only will I be giving birth — literally — but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for,” Katy mentioned, referring to her upcoming album.

Katy obtained engaged to Orlando Bloom on Valentine’s Day 2019. He has a 9-year-old son along with his ex-wife, mannequin Miranda Kerr.

Congrats to Katy and Orlando! We’re wishing her a wholesome being pregnant!