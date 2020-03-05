Katy Perry Confirms Pregnancy — Is This Why She Passed Out On American Idol Set?



Katy Perry has confirmed her being pregnant in a brand new video for her track “Never Worn White” and on her official Twitter account. Now, many are asking if it was her being pregnant that resulted in her passing out when a fuel leak occurred on the set of American Idol. Whereas some are nonetheless holding out judgment whether or not or not Katy Perry is pregnant, the overwhelming majority believes that she did affirm her being pregnant not solely together with her video and the gorgeous shot of Katy’s child bump however in her Twitter assertion following the video’s premiere.

Within the video “Never Worn White” Katy shares a number of photographs all through the manufacturing that permit followers know she was anticipating. Not solely did Katy look attractive in a white robe with lengthy, flowing blonde hair, she regularly held her child bump. She additionally paid homage to Beyonce’s being pregnant picture when she was lined in blooming roses.

Many followers additionally say that Katy’s face has the roundness that comes with being pregnant and that she is boasting a being pregnant glow.

You might even see the video that Katy Perry launched for “Never Worn White” within the video participant under.

After the video’s premiere, Katy shared the next tweet.

You might even see Katy Perry’s official tweet that many imagine is affirmation and proof of her being pregnant under.

omg so glad I don’t must suck it in anymore 🙄 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 5, 2020

Katy Perry is engaged to Orlando Bloom and this is able to be her first baby. Orlando has a nine-year-old son with ex-wife Miranda Kerr. Followers are actually satisfied that Katy and Orlando expect a child and suspect she could also be in her center trimester!

Orlando has publicly acknowledged that he’s able to have extra kids and has made no secret about wanting youngsters with Katy.

At this level, it’s unclear when Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom will stroll down the aisle, however now many imagine they’ll get married earlier than the infant is born.

What do you assume? Do you imagine that Katy Perry is pregnant or do you assume it’s simply a part of her video?



