katy-perry-announces-she’s-pregnant-in-”never-worn-white”-music-video

Cue the Michael Scott meme: “Oh my God! Okay, it occurring. Everyone keep calm.”

On Wednesday night time, Katy Perry dropped her highly-anticipated new music video for “By no means Worn White.” As you’ll be able to think about, her KatyCats (which is her loyal fanbase’s nickname) are freaking out over it.

Together with the romantic and dreamy-like vibe of the video, Katy had some thrilling information to share. She’s pregnant along with her first little one!

From sporting a literal bouquet of flowers as a full-on night costume and an angelic white robe that was match for a bride (wink, wink), the 35-year-old songstress did the rattling factor.

After all, there was a second within the music video that basically raised eyebrows and obtained folks speaking: it was a shot of the “Roar” singer cradling her child bump.