Katy Perry Announces Her Pregnancy In New Music Video

Katy shared the massive information in her video for “By no means Worn White.”

Posted on

Right here I assumed that Katy Perry sharing new music was thrilling sufficient, however she revealed some main information in her video for “By no means Worn White.”

Katy is having a child with Orlando Bloom!

Followers had already been speculating her being pregnant when Katy shared a teaser hours earlier than the video’s premiere, however she formally confirmed it by ending the video rubbing her child bump.


Capitol Information / By way of youtube.com

After the massive reveal, she made a joke on Twitter about being glad not having to cover the bump anymore.

omg so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore 🙄

KATY PERRY
@katyperry

omg so glad I don’t should suck it in anymore 🙄

@katyperry

Katy has been engaged to Orlando since February 2019, and her new music is all about taking a leap of religion in love and looking out ahead to being blissfully married.


This announcement makes “By no means Worn White” much more heartwarming.


Capitol Information / By way of youtube.com

I am so excited for them! Congrats to the completely happy couple!


Andreas Rentz / Getty Photos

