katy-perry-announces-her-pregnancy-in-new-music-video

Katy is having a child with Orlando Bloom!

Followers had already been speculating her being pregnant when Katy shared a teaser hours earlier than the video’s premiere, however she formally confirmed it by ending the video rubbing her child bump.



Capitol Information



After the massive reveal, she made a joke on Twitter about being glad not having to cover the bump anymore. KATY PERRY

@katyperry omg so glad I don’t should suck it in anymore 🙄

05:43 AM – 05 Mar 2020

@katyperry



Katy has been engaged to Orlando since February 2019, and her new music is all about taking a leap of religion in love and looking out ahead to being blissfully married.

@katyperry



This announcement makes “By no means Worn White” much more heartwarming.

Capitol Information


