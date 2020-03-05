katy-perry-admits-she’s-‘so-glad’-she-doesn’t-have-to-‘suck-it-in-anymore’-after-confirming-pregnancy

After months of retaining her being pregnant a secret, Katy Perry is lastly letting her child bump free — and she or he’s admittedly SO relieved that she doesn’t have to cover it anymore.

Katy Perry has been hiding her child bump for months, however now that she’s lastly confirmed her being pregnant, she has nothing to cowl up anymore! “OMG so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore,” Katy tweeted on March 5, shortly after sharing her child information. “Or carry around a big purse lol.” In current weeks, Katy has been sporting noticeably unfastened outfits, whereas additionally overlaying her midsection together with her purse or arms whereas being photographed out and about. She did a terrific job at concealing her rising stomach, as nobody even suspected that she was pregnant till she dropped the teaser for her new music video, “Never Worn White,” on March 4.

The teaser featured a fast clip of Katy cradling her child bump whereas sporting a white costume. Nevertheless, on the time, followers weren’t positive if it was an actual being pregnant, or only a storyline for the video. Lastly, forward of the total video’s premiere, Katy put an finish to the hypothesis. “There’s a lot that will be happening this summer. I’ll be giving birth — literally,” she stated throughout a dwell stream with followers. “Go watch the music video to watch what’s very true.” The total video revealed much more beautiful photographs of Katy exhibiting off her bump, trying past angelic.

The being pregnant information comes simply over a 12 months after Katy received engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Orlando Bloom, on Valentine’s Day 2019. Orlando already has a son, Flynn, 9, along with his ex, Miranda Kerr, however that is the primary little one for Katy.

omg so glad I don’t should suck it in anymore 🙄 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 5, 2020

or carry round an enormous purse lol — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 5, 2020

The singer will definitely be retaining busy all through her being pregnant, as American Idol will characteristic dwell episodes this spring. Followers will get to see Katy’s maternity model on full show as she sits on the judges’ desk each Sunday night time. For now, although, the episodes which can be airing have been pre-taped.