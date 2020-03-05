Kacey Musgraves Is Selling Her Clothing, Accessories, And Stage Costumes On Instagram – Here’s Why

Nation music celebrity Kacey Musgraves is doing her half to assist out the victims of the tornadoes that hit the state of Tennessee earlier this week. Musgraves has teamed up with celeb clothes reseller Stage to Closet to lift cash for the victims by promoting her clothes, equipment, and stage costumes.

Musgraves had already partnered with Stage to Closet to assist increase cash for Tennessee forest preservation. Nonetheless, she instructed her 1.9 million Instagram followers that she had switched her focus to the aid efforts after the devastating storm. The singer additionally posted earlier than and after pics of the harm executed to a neighborhood Nashville restaurant.

“Heartbroken for East Nashville,” the 31-year-old wrote in an Instagram Story submit. “I lived on this side of town (in this neighborhood until recently) for years. Many friends are severely affected. Thankful to be ok and thinking of those who aren’t.”

Musgraves is well-known for her distinctive fashion that usually options vibrant colours and classic items. A number of the objects that had been accessible for buy on the Stage to Closet Instagram feed included a set of three rings for $150, a classic jumpsuit for $400, and gold Versace sun shades for $250.

There are additionally objects from Jimmy Choo, Madewell, Miu Miu, and Jeffrey Campbell.

For followers who’re serious about buying Musgrave’s clothes or equipment, they have to ship an image of the merchandise they’re by way of direct message to Stage to Closet’s Instagram web page. Followers should additionally embody their title, e-mail, and transport deal with. The primary individual to ship a message about an merchandise and pay inside one hour will get each bit.

The sale is ongoing, and Musgraves says she is including extra objects. “I’m gonna help in any way I can,” tweeted the singer. She additionally assured her followers that the storms didn’t have an effect on her or her household, however lots of her pals weren’t so fortunate. She defined that just some months in the past she lived in the course of one of many worst hit spots. Musgraves additionally voiced her concern and nervousness about discovering out who the fatalities had been.

“Nashville is so tight knit,” defined Kacey Musgraves.



