joel-embiid-trolls-‘jeopardy!’-contestant-who-got-his-nickname-hilariously-wrong

It has been greater than half a decade because the 76ers revamped their franchise with a tank-centric strategy, forgoing wins within the quick time period with the objective of larger victories in the long run. The brand new mindset gave start to a three-word rallying cry for each followers and gamers in Philadelphia, with the group’s brightest star trademarking a part of the mantra as a self-proclaimed nickname.

What’s “Do a 180?”

That response, given by Paul Trifiletti, a contestant on Wednesday evening’s episode of “Jeopardy!”, was, after all, incorrect. It price Trifiletti $1,000.

Nobody buzzed in with the right query, which is “What’s ‘The Course of’?” as in “Belief The Course of,” the phrase repeated across the league because the 76ers went from successful 10 video games in 2015-16 to back-to-back 50-plus win seasons in 2017-18 and 2018-19, led by All-Star middle Joel Embiid.

The gaffe obtained loads of laughs on Twitter and even drew a response from Embiid, who’s infamous for trolling gamers, followers or simply random folks like poor outdated Paul. The Philadelphia massive man modified his title on Twitter to JOEL “DO A 180” EMBIID and tweeted out a video from his highschool days of him clumsily operating previous the basket and actually doing a 180 to avoid wasting the ball from going out of bounds.

So as to add insult to damage, Trifiletti got here in second in Wednesday’s episode, falling $1,400 quick on the finish of Last Jeopardy. He ought to have simply trusted the method.