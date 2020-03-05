jennifer-garner-begged-‘the-way-back’-director-not-to-pull-the-plug-on-the-movie-after-her-ex-ben-affleck-relapsed-amid-filming!

Because it seems, Jennifer Garner nonetheless cares loads about her ex, Ben Affleck even if they’re not collectively. That being mentioned, the director of his new film ‘The Way Back,’ Gavin O’Connor, revealed that the actress requested him not to surrender on Ben when he relapsed amid taking pictures for the challenge again in 2018.

In different phrases, Jennifer needed to make it possible for the daddy of her kids would get to maintain his position as Jack Cunningham, a former basketball star coping with habit in The Manner Again.

The position was good for Ben since he is aware of how that type of wrestle feels and he truly even relapsed amid the filming course of.

Now, the director is telling all in an interview for 34th Avenue Journal.

In accordance with him, Jen knew simply how a lot Ben cherished the film so she personally requested him to not pull the plug on the challenge for his sake.

Gavin shared that ‘So, what happened was, just as we started prepping the movie, Ben fell off the wagon. So he ended up just going to rehab, and I did not know if the movie was over. The studio definitely thought the movie was over!. His ex wife Jennifer Garner told me that when Ben went to rehab, he even took a basketball with him. She told me: ‘Gavin, he is asking you, please do not pull the plug on the movie, he truly wants to do this.’’

After the dialog he had with Jennifer, the director remembers how Ben went by way of ‘about a week of detoxing’ earlier than coming again to debate the destiny of the film.

‘We spent half a day together and we figured out a way to do it that would work for him, because he needed to recover most importantly and needed to get his sobriety on track. That part overtook everything. And then he got out the very day before we started shooting. So we had a raw, vulnerable guy showing up for our first day of shooting.’



