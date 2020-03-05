is-hayden-panettiere-being-controlled-by-brian-hickerson-?



Supply: Hayden Panettiere/Heroes/NBC

Is Hayden Panettiere being managed by her boyfriend Brian Hickerson? This can be a declare that’s being advised within the upcoming March 9, 2020, subject of Star journal. The article reported on the alleged home violence altercation and arrest of Brian Hickerson after their Valentine’s Day celebration turned violent. Now the publication is quoting a supply who says they’re near the scenario to disclose that Hayden’s buddies are fearful for her security. The report additionally says her buddies worry Brian Hickerson is controlling Hayden Panettiere.

In response to the report, Hayden and Brian have been having a romantic dinner when issues turned ugly. The supply advised the outlet that alcohol was concerned and fueled the argument.

“There was booze involved, and with these two, it doesn’t take much for things to explode.”

This isn’t the primary time that an altercation between Hayden and Brian made information headlines and many individuals are fearful that Hayden could also be trapped in a home abuse scenario that she will be able to’t escape.

Star journal spoke about Hayden dropping costs towards Brian throughout an altercation from Could 2019. The supply additionally spoke about how the 2 reunited, although Hayden had filed for a safety order towards him. She ultimately dropped it. The supply acknowledged the next.

“Truth is, they were back together in no time, and she was telling everyone it was no big deal.”

You may even see a report from Fox Information about Brian Hickerson’s arrest under.

Hayden Panettiere’s boyfriend Brian Hickerson arrested for home battery https://t.co/kTacqzTejj #FoxNews — B (@p0cah0ntas1) February 27, 2020

Hayden is the mom of a five-year-old daughter named Kaya who lives in Ukraine together with her father Wladimir Klitschko. Star reported that Klitschko is anxious about Hayden and fears Brian is controlling her.

“Wlad has been checking up on Hayden daily. He’s never liked Brian and thinks he’s controlling her.”

Persevering with the supply spoke about their considerations and fears for Hayden’s security going ahead.

“Even if she drops the charges against him like she’s done in the past, her family and friends are begging her to get as far away from him as possible. Everyone is praying this will be the last straw and that Hayden will finally dump him for good.”

What do you consider the report?

Do you suppose Hayden Panettiere ought to get as far-off from Brian Hickerson as doable?



Publish Views:

0





