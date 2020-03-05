i’m-america’s-future-heavyweight-king!

Roney Hines is a rising contender within the heavyweight division

Roney Hines tells Sky Sports activities that he’s a future world heavyweight champion in America – and can quickly commerce punches with Britain’s rival contender Daniel Dubois.

The unbeaten 24-year-old from Cleveland, Ohio, has already displayed his potential in eight straight victories and proclaimed himself as the most well liked prospect within the prime division.

Andy Ruiz Jr’s defeat by Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder’s loss to Tyson Fury implies that America now not have a decent grip on the world titles, however Hines says he can attain the very best stage at heavyweight.

Are you happy together with your regular rise as a heavyweight contender?

I have been actual proud of my skilled profession. I’ve realized to not get hit within the heavyweight recreation. It is a large transition between beginner {and professional}, however I’ve additionally realized that it is greater than getting within the ring, simply getting in there and boxing.

The 24-year-old is raring to increase his unbeaten document

Hopefully they hold the wheel rolling. I am seeking to struggle throughout the subsequent month or so, I hope. A minimum of two, as a result of I do not wish to wait too lengthy. I need to have the ability to construct this profession up. There is no such thing as a rush, however I do not wish to have a lay-off, like I simply did.

You will quickly be sharing the ring with Daniel Dubois in Britain?

I’ll be sparring Daniel Dubois and I am trying ahead to that, as a result of he is an awesome up-and-coming boxer. I am unable to wait to get in there and see what I can do towards him. Robust sparring towards him, as a result of I imagine he is an awesome fighter himself.

Hines is heading to London for sparring classes with Daniel Dubois

It is alleged to be late March. I’ve by no means been to England. I’ve by no means been exterior the US, interval. It is a large factor for me, it is so surreal. I am unable to watch for the expertise.

I have been actual impressed with what he is performed. He is a pleasant strong fighter I imagine. I wish to take a look at my abilities towards his abilities.

How do you price your self towards present American prospects?

I place myself No 1. I do not see nobody competing towards me after I get within the ring, simply because there isn’t a heavyweight that strikes like me, that punches like me, who has the physique I’ve.

I put myself within the prime 5 and the highest two Roney Hines

I imagine the highest heavyweights now, they’ve one in all two issues. They’ve both acquired punching energy, or they’ve some kind of boxing abilities, but it surely’s probably not boxing abilities, it is sloppy boxing abilities. I put myself within the prime 5 and the highest two.

I see myself as America’s champion now. It is simply I have never acquired the belt but.

Had been you shocked by Tyson Fury’s win over Deontay Wilder?

Watching that struggle, I knew it was going to occur. I mentioned to everybody that I had the dialog with, Fury goes to beat him, as a result of he beat him final time. The one purpose for the draw, as a result of [Wilder] acquired the knockdown, however he actually beat him each spherical.

Tyson Fury ended Deontay Wilder’s reign as WBC champion final month

I believed he was going to come back again out and field him once more, however I see Fury was snug sufficient to say ‘I’ll get hit by that proper hand,’ he wasn’t petrified of it. He acquired hit about 4 or 5 instances, so he knew he was going to get hit by it, simply he braced himself. I am probably not shocked that he went for it, as a result of he needed to tweak and switch one thing.

What did you make of Wilder’s efficiency?

Horrible. I am not a Wilder hater. Do not get me unsuitable, I respect his energy, however some other factor in that boxing ring, he isn’t boxing proper, as a result of he would not have a correct jab. He is not a boxer, he is a brawler, however individuals make it like he is the very best heavyweight ever. It isn’t that, he simply has the heaviest punch.

1:17 Anthony Joshua is focusing on a struggle with Tyson Fury, says Eddie Hearn Anthony Joshua is focusing on a struggle with Tyson Fury, says Eddie Hearn

As of proper now, I feel Tyson Fury may give Anthony Joshua a run for his cash. I lean extra in the direction of Tyson Fury, however actually, I’ll say myself.

May you struggle in Britain sooner or later?

If I get the chance, sure. One factor I realized in regards to the UK, you followers over there are actual followers. You all present actual love and assist.

I might love to come back struggle on the market.