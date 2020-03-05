how-do-they-conduct-tests-in-minnesota-for-coronavirus-(covid-19)?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Monday, the Minnesota Division of Well being started testing for the brand new novel Coronavirus. As of Wednesday afternoon, the lab had examined 21 individuals. 13 exams got here again damaging and eight are nonetheless pending.

So, how do they conduct the take a look at? Good Query.

As of Wednesday, the take a look at for the brand new coronavirus that causes COVID-19 can solely be executed on the MDH infectious illness laboratory in downtown St. Paul. THE CDC despatched state officers sufficient testing supplies to check 1200 individuals. By the center of subsequent week, state well being officers mentioned they count on business labs to have the ability to take a look at as effectively.

The state typically follows the Facilities for Illness Management tips in the case of testing sufferers. Medical doctors can name right into a 24-hour hotline to find out if they’ve a affected person who needs to be examined.

As soon as it’s decided a particular affected person needs to be examined, the pattern usually arrives to the St. Paul laboratory by way of courier who’s licensed to deal with organic samples. These samples are typically cells from a nostril swab, throat swab or supplies which have coughed up by the affected person.

When it first arrives, the pattern is checked in, matched in opposition to the affected person’s data and prepped for the take a look at.

The lab is biologically secured and anybody who enters is required to put on a lab coat and goggles. They use bio-safety cupboards and require individuals wash their arms anytime they depart a room, even when they haven’t touched something. It is a laboratory that exams for every kind of illnesses, together with influenza, norovirus, rabies and measles.

In relation to security measures, the brand new coronavirus acts like different respiratory viruses the state scientists know and perceive, based on Sara Vetter, the infectious illness laboratory supervisor.

“We are using that information to treat it like other respiratory viruses we see,” Vetter says.

As soon as the pattern is prepped, it’s moved to a second lab, the place the cells the virus would possibly stay in are burst open. That enables the scientists to check for virus contained in the cells. The virus is so small, it then must replicated so the scientists can see it – if it exists.

The whole laboratory testing course of takes about 4 hours, however the Division of Well being provides a window of two to 3 days as a result of it may take time for the pattern to reach on the lab.

As soon as the outcomes are reported, the pattern is then sterilized and disposed of correctly.