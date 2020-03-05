hoosiers-sweep-gopher-men-72-67

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Joey Brunk spent most of Wednesday night time combating and scrapping towards one of many Massive Ten’s high submit gamers.

His exhausting work ultimately paid off.

The graduate switch scored 12 factors, grabbed eight rebounds and regularly chased Daniel Oturu, main the Indiana Hoosiers to a vital 72-67 victory over Minnesota.

“I thought the whole key to the game was Joey Brunk,” coach Archie Miller mentioned. “His impact on the game on both ends of the floor, him being able to play as many minutes as he did was huge. He finally got it going on offense a little bit but rebounded as well.”

Brunk’s resurgence couldn’t have come at a greater time.

The Hoosiers (19-11, 9-10) ended a two-game dropping streak by pulling off its first season sweep of Minnesota since 2015-16 and helps pad their NCAA Event resume.

Plus, his breakthrough efficiency got here on an evening when Indiana’s teaching workers wasn’t positive how a lot — or even when — freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis would play due to a sore foot. Turned out, Jackson-Davis was simply advantageous, ending with 18 factors and 9 rebounds in 31 minutes.

However it was Brunk who proved the larger presence.

He compelled Oturu, second within the Massive Ten in capturing share, into an 11-for-27 night time. And it was Brunk who constantly produced probably the most crucial performs.

“His energy, I mean, we needed it in the second half,” Hoosiers guard Rob Phinisee mentioned. “We were down by two. Just him bringing the energy, getting those big buckets when we needed it.”

Oturu completed with 24 factors and 16 rebounds for the Golden Gophers (13-16, 7-12) however it wasn’t sufficient for Minnesota, which has misplaced three straight and 6 of seven.

Brunk made positive of it.

His layup with 7:59 to go broke a 54-54 tie and he adopted that with a 3-foot jumper. Jackson-Davis then drove in for a dunk and Aljami Durham accomplished the 9-1 run with a three-point play that gave Indiana a 63-55 lead.

The Hoosiers by no means trailed once more.

However Brunk and his teammates weren’t completed. After Minnesota minimize the deficit to 65-60, Durham scored on a layup and Brunk made one other brief jumper to offer Indiana an insurmountable 69-60 lead with 1:48 remaining.

“I thought Brunk was the guy,” Minnesota coach Richard Pitino mentioned. “They went after our four spot, those are like two centers in there and he just really made some good plays.”

BIG PICTURE

Minnesota: Oturu had one other sturdy efficiency. However the Golden Gophers’ supporting forged didn’t give him practically as a lot assist as he wanted. And with just one recreation left earlier than the convention match, Minnesota now finds itself three wins wanting turning into eligible for the NIT subject.

Indiana: The Hoosiers desperately wanted to show issues round after two poor video games final week. This win places them inside certainly one of a .500 convention report, maybe checking one other field on their NCAA resume. And whereas it wasn’t the prettiest win, they did end the job.

STAT PACK

Minnesota: One week after breaking the college’s single-season report for assists, Marcus Carr broke the college’s single-season assists report in convention play. He handed Ray Williams (118) with 5 assists within the first half, giving him 119. However he didn’t have any assists within the second half and scored simply six factors. Gabe Kalscheur scored 14 factors whereas Payton Willis had 9. Oturu posted his 18th double-double this season.

Indiana: Durham and Rob Phinisee every scored 11 factors. Phinisee additionally had six rebounds and 5 assists. Durham had 4 assists. Justin Smith scored 10 factors. Jackson-Davis was eight of 12 from the sphere. Race Thompson had 4 rebounds and two factors towards his father’s alma mater. Darrell Thompson is the Gophers’ profession dashing chief. Indiana outscored Minnesota 52-38 within the paint.

THEY SAID IT

Minnesota: “I thought we fought, it just seemed like we wore down,” Pitino mentioned.

Indiana: “I think recently he (Brunk) started to worry a little bit too much about making it rather than getting a good shot,” Miller mentioned. “He’s nervous that it’s not going to go in. Once he got a couple to go down, I think he settled in.”

