holy-family-university-sophomore-hits-incredible-buzzer-beater-to-beat-jefferson-university

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Holy Household College remains to be buzzing after an unbelievable basketball recreation final weekend. Buzzer beaters are what make the top of a faculty basketball recreation so nice — you simply by no means know what’ll occur in essentially the most essential moments.

Final week there was a buzzer beater in Philadelphia that went nationwide — and for an excellent cause.

The right faculty basketball buzzer beater has to have all the things. An incredible move, an inconceivable shot, possibly even an ideal name.

All of that was on show when Holy Household College beat Jefferson College in dramatic trend.

With four-tenths of a second left, off a move from freshman Jake McGonigle, sophomore Eric Esposito hit the shot of a lifetime.

“I knew coach was gonna make me inbound it because I’ve got a good arm,” Esposito mentioned. “And we have a play for that. But I was just pleading my case, like I’m not inbounding this one. I was having a good shooting day so I was like don’t let me inbound this. So they had Jake inbound it, coach drew up a play, I do a little circle around our big man, just fly up the court. And the rest is history from then.”

Tigers head coach Ryan Haigh modified his thoughts due to the diploma of issue.

“I knew it was going to have to be an athletic play just because of the amount of time that was on the clock. So that’s kinda why when he rolled his eyes at me, he kind of like gave me a pouting look, I was like, ‘Scratch that. Jake, you’re gonna throw the ball in.”

Esposito says all the things was “perfect.”

“The pass, the spot. That’s something you can probably never recreate,” Esposito mentioned.

After strolling CBS3’s Pat Gallen by means of the play, we gave it our personal one-in-a-million shot.

And Eric is correct, it’s unimaginable to recreate it.