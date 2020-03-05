Here’s How Well Stray Kids Know Each Other — How Do You Score?

We had been fortunate sufficient to have Stray Children again within the BuzzFeed workplace, however as an alternative of a sport of “Who’s Who?,” we had the fellows reply questions on themselves. Then, we turned their responses right into a BuzzFeed quiz to see how a lot they *truly* learn about one another!

So, which member of Stray Children is aware of the band the BEST? Press play on the video beneath, then scroll right down to take the quiz together with the fellows to see how effectively YOU *truly* know them!

Who does the band assume has the very best type within the group? The boys voted Han and Hyunjin as the very best dressed within the group. What’s Hyunjin’s favourite TV present in the intervening time? “New Journey to the West” “New Journey to the West” Hyunjin’s favourite present is Stranger Issues! Bang Chan’s is New Journey to the West, Lee Know’s is Figuring out Bros, Changbin’s is Comedy Massive League, HAN’s is Figuring out Bros and Comedy Massive League, Felix’s is We Naked Bears, Seungmin’s is Discovering SKZ, and I.N’s is Itaewon Class. Which metropolis is Lee Know’s favourite to carry out in? Lee Know’s favourite metropolis to carry out in is Los Angeles! What’s Bang Chan’s favourite online game? He would not like video video games He would not like video video games FIFA is Bang Chan’s favourite online game! Identical with Changbin and Hyunjin. What’s Changbin’s favourite junk meals? Changbin’s favourite junk meals is french fries! Bang Chan’s is ramen noodles, Hyunjin’s and Seungmin’s is fried rooster, and Lee Know’s, HAN’s, I.N’s, and Felix’s favourite junk meals is burgers. Who stated I.N is their finest good friend within the group? HAN stated I.N is his finest good friend within the group. Aw! Bang Chan stated Felix, Lee Know stated HAN, and everybody else stated “everybody” (aside from Seungmin, who stated “I do not like Changbin hahaha.”). Who stated DAY6 is their favourite artist or musical act? Fellow Korean band DAY6 is Seungmin’s favourite musical act. Bang Chan stated Drake, Lee Know stated Bryson Tiller, Changbin stated J.Y. Park, Hyunjin and I.N stated Stray Children, HAN stated Put up Malone and Dean, and Felix stated he “loves listening to every kind of various artists.” Out of anybody on the planet, who would Bang Chan select to commerce locations with? Seems Bang Chan would wish to be a Hemsworth. Lee Know would select his mother, Changbin would select Park Website positioning Joon, HAN would select Hyunjin, Felix would select “his good friend in Australia,” Seungmin would select Changbin, and I.N and Hyunjin would not wish to commerce locations with anybody. Who’s Felix’s dream collaboration? Felix’s dream collaboration is Zedd (or Skrillex). Bang Chan’s is Drake, Lee Know’s is Shawn Mendes, Changbin’s is Ariana Grande, Hyunjin’s is Billie Eilish, HAN’s is Zedd and Put up Malone, Seungmin’s is DAY6, and I.N’s can be Zedd. Who thinks the opposite members of Stray Children would describe them as “noisy”? HAN thinks the opposite members would describe him as “noisy”! Who says their triceps are their finest bodily characteristic? Changbin says his triceps are his finest bodily characteristic! What’s Lee Know’s secret expertise? He can twist his hand 360 levels He can twist his hand 360 levels He could make mosquito sounds He could make mosquito sounds Seems Felix can go to sleep actually quick! Bang Chan can twist his hand 360 levels, Changbin can cook dinner, Felix could make mosquito sounds, and Seungmin can sleep for a very long time. Which profession would I.N be pursuing if he weren’t a member of Stray Children? I.N stated he can be learning to turn out to be a social employee or kindergarten trainer. Bang Chan stated he can be an actor or music producer, Lee Know can be a dancer, Changbin can be a detective, Hyunjin can be “busy looking for his dream,” HAN would nonetheless be doing music and rapping, Felix can be studying the right way to sing and dance, and Seungmin stated he may need turn out to be a baseball participant. How would Felix describe himself? Felix stated he would describe himself as “distinctive.” Which actor would Seungmin select play himself in a film about his life? Seungmin would select Lee Jae Hoon. Bang Chan would select Ryan Reynolds, Lee Know would select Kang Ha Neul, Changbin would select Park Website positioning Joon, Hyunjin would select himself, HAN would select Changbin, I.N would select Kang Dong Received, and Felix would not need anybody to painting him as a result of he believes “there is no such thing as a actor that may impersonate or perceive” him. Lastly, out of those Stray Children songs, which is the band’s favourite by majority? “MIROH” is Bang Chan’s, Changbin’s, HAN’s, and Felix’s favourite Stray Children’ music. Lee Know and Seungmin’s favourite is “Unfold My Wings,” Hyunjin is “Voices,” and I.N’s is “My Aspect.”