hawke:-repetitio-can-figure

Nigel Hawke is assured his Cheltenham Competition contender Repetitio “ticks all of the bins” for the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle.

It’s a part of Hawke’s long-term plan that his course winner has had a mid-winter break since prevailing in opposition to his elders – together with high handicap yardstick Oakley – in December.

Already profitable in his personal age group final summer time, Repetitio won’t lack for expertise – with seven hurdles runs beneath his belt – and he seems positive to make the lower and carry a beneficial weight on Wednesday.

He additionally has an entry within the JCB Triumph Hurdle, having outrun odds of 33-1 to complete third to Allmankind – one of many market leaders for that Grade One – on a earlier go to to Cheltenham in November.

However Hawke mentioned: “In the mean time, all being nicely, he will certainly run within the juvenile handicap.

“It was at all times the plan (to have a break). He is achieved his working – we gained final day out at Cheltenham, we had been then on a pleasant mark of 130, and mainly thought we’ll simply sit on him for this one explicit race.

“It has been the plan since December to go straight to this race.”

Hawke is extremely inspired by the four-year-old’s evident enchancment by the autumn.

“You take a look at his type, and it is completely solid- very, superb type,” mentioned the Devon coach.

“He is bettering on a regular basis. He chased house the favorite for the Triumph the time earlier than, when he was too eager. We have put a hood on him, and he is improved for that.

“He ticks all of the bins at present second – and that is the straightforward cause why we sat on him.”

Repetitio, who ran 4 instances on the Flat in Eire with out success for Jim Bolger, has been a revelation since going leaping for his new yard.

“I believe he is very a lot as much as it,” mentioned Hawke, who has performed the proportion recreation that his juvenile’s score can be excessive sufficient to make the Cheltenham subject.

He added: “It’s taking a threat. However over the previous few years, horses off 130 have practically at all times bought a run in that race.

“With a mark of 130, we did not need to expose it – if he’d gone and gained once more subsequent day out, we would be as much as excessive 130s or 140s. Then you definitely’re placing some weight on the horse.

“January and February are at all times moist months, and this 12 months there have been plenty of juveniles which have had a tough couple of races within the final couple of months.

“We have achieved our racing for the spring within the autumn – taught him a job.”

Repetitio has proved adaptable to contrasting circumstances, so Hawke just isn’t spending an excessive amount of time scanning subsequent week’s climate forecast.

“It was at all times a set plan – we educate these horses a job by the summer time and the autumn,” he mentioned.

“He gained on gentle floor. He could be a good higher horse on higher floor – both means, I do not suppose it is a problem for him in any means in any respect.

“You’ve got solely bought to have a look at his type, and it is superb. Even when he gained final time at Cheltenham, the second and third have definitely franked the shape, you could not knock it an excessive amount of in any respect.”

Earlier than the Repetitio venture is accomplished, Hawke has one other one in hand this weekend, when Alminar heads to Warwick for a function handicap on Sunday.

The bettering chaser was all set for final month’s Eider Chase at Newcastle, till a sequence of storms made the bottom there unraceable – and he subsequently reverts to “Plan A”.

“It is a disgrace Newcastle was known as off, as a result of the best way that race was figuring out regarded completely ideally suited for him,” mentioned Hawke.

“However this was initially Plan A – it was solely when the Eider Chase began slicing up a bit that we checked out it.

“The three-mile-five spherical Warwick would be the ideally suited race for him.

“It was annoying concerning the Eider Chase, however on the finish of the day, he’s solely a seven-year-old.”

Hawke, a former Grand Nationwide-winning jockey and coach of Tiger Roll in that Aintree nice’s earliest racing days, hopes he has one other stayer of serious potential on his arms in Alminar.

“I would not need to go to the nicely too fast,” he mentioned.

“I would relatively wait 12 months and take a look at these races subsequent season.

“All over the place you go now it is ‘Nationwide this and Nationwide that’ – however he is that sort of horse for these races.

“There is a good one in him someplace, in time, that is for positive.”