grant-signs-one-year-man-utd-extension

Lee Grant joined Manchester United from Stoke in 2018

Manchester United goalkeeper Lee Grant has signed a one-year contract extension that may hold him at Outdated Trafford till the tip of subsequent season.

The 37-year-old moved to United from Stoke in 2018 however has discovered himself behind David de Gea and Sergio Romero within the pecking order, which has restricted him to only two appearances for the membership.

Grant, who’s presently sidelined with an arm damage, advised the membership’s web site: “I really like being right here and clearly anyone likes me being right here additionally, so it is good to have it sorted.

“I am simply wanting ahead to being a part of subsequent 12 months and a part of watching the soccer membership develop and transfer ahead, which for me, has been occurring clearly during the last 18 months anyway.

“However seeing these seeds which have been planted and getting the prospect to hopefully see the fruits of that subsequent 12 months shall be good.”

As he approaches the tip of his enjoying days – and recovers from his damage – Grant has been making ready himself for the following stage of his profession by engaged on his teaching badges.

He mentioned: “I attempt to communicate to the teaching workers as a lot as doable, for my very own studying as a lot as something.

“I get to see quite a lot of the laborious work behind the scenes and all of us gamers are very a lot in contact with the quantity of labor that goes into what’s given to us.

“I am nonetheless working laborious on the teaching and placing the ultimate touches to my ‘A’ licence now.

“It is a good factor being at such a unbelievable membership that’s giving me a chance to try this as effectively. Working with among the youthful gamers is one thing I very a lot recognize.”