gopher-women-beat-penn-state-85-65-in-big-ten-tournament

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jasmine Brunson scored a career-high 20 factors, Taiye Bello had her 12th double-double of the season, and Minnesota beat Penn State 85-65 within the Huge Ten match Wednesday.

Brunson hit four of seven from 3-point vary and added six assists. Bello completed with 16 factors, 13 rebounds and three blocks, changing into the fifth participant in program historical past to crack the 1,000-rebound plateau with 1,001.

Siyeh Frazier’s brief jumper gave Penn State (7-23) a seven-point lead 20 seconds into the second half however the Nittany Lions made simply 2 of 9 from the sphere and dedicated 5 turnovers as Minnesota used a 28-7 run to take a 65-51 lead with 2:33 left within the third quarter. The Golden Gophers led by double figures the remainder of the best way.

Gadiva Hubbard and Jasmine Powell every scored 16 factors for No. 11 seed Minnesota (16-14). The Gophers play sixth-seeded Ohio State within the second spherical Thursday.

Kamaria McDaniel led No. 14 seed Penn State with 22 factors and Frazier completed with 15.

