golden-bear-winner-mohammad-rasoulof-to-serve-one-year-jail-sentence-in-iran

WENN/JSB2/PixPlanete

The director of ‘There Is No Evil’, which gained the distinguished award on the 2020 Berlin Movie Competition, was arrested again in 2010 for ‘propaganda in opposition to the regime.’

Mar 5, 2020

AceShowbiz –

Iranian filmmaker Mohammad Rasoulof has been summoned to serve a jail sentence in Iran.

Rasoulof has confronted points with authorities censorship up to now, and was beforehand arrested in 2010 for “propaganda in opposition to the regime”, a cost which landed him a six-year jail sentence. The punishment was subsequently diminished to only a yr.

Nonetheless, the Iranian authorities had not imposed the sentence, and left Rasoulof to proceed making motion pictures reminiscent of “There Is No Evil”, which gained the distinguished Golden Bear on the Berlin Movie Competition on Monday, March 02. Regardless of his victory on the pageant, Rasoulof was unable to attend attributable to a ban stopping him from travelling overseas – he had his passport confiscated in 2017 after returning to his dwelling nation following the Telluride Movie Competition in Colorado, the place he screened his film, “A Man of Integrity”.

And now, his lawyer confirmed to the Related Press, the Iranian authorities has summoned Rasoulof to serve his year-long jail sentence.

He added that they’re planning to enchantment the choice, notably in mild of the pressure on the Iranian jail system brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. Authorities have despatched round 54,000 prisoners dwelling quickly in a bid to cease the virus from additional spreading.