gm-transitions-detroit-hamtramck-plant-to-all-electric

DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) – Common Motors is getting ready for the period of electrical automobiles with its new electrical Hummer.

The automaker introduced one other 20 electrical automobiles will hit the market by 2023.

Work already began on changing the Detroit-Hamtramck plant to an all-electrical facility.

The method is predicted to take between 12 to 18 months.

When full, electrical automobiles will assist make use of 2,200 employees on the plant.

