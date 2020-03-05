gerrard:-rangers-are-shot-of-confidence





















Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has admitted his crew are struggling for confidence

Steven Gerrard has admitted confidence ranges are at all-time low within the Rangers dressing room.

Gerrard struggled to give you solutions after his crew’s newest disturbing collapse allowed David Moyo handy Hamilton a shock 1-Zero win in Glasgow – simply their second in Govan within the final 94 years.

David Moyo scored the one purpose for Hamilton towards Rangers

The Rangers boss had urged his gamers to show that they had the nerve required to win trophies after seeing them dumped out of the Scottish Cup with defeat to Hearts on Saturday, however Gerrard was left desolate after struggling successive losses for the primary time beneath his tenure.

He stated: “The place will we begin?” We now have simply given three factors away, it is so simple as that. I am probably not positive I’ve bought that many phrases to explain it.

“I did not suppose I might be extra upset than I used to be after Hearts – however right here I’m, much more upset than I used to be a couple of days in the past. I laid down the gauntlet earlier than the sport and can proceed to do this.

“However I’ve a dressing room that is shot of confidence. We now have performed ourselves right into a rut and I’ve bought an actual robust, robust job to select that up and enhance it from right here.

“I have been in dressing rooms the place confidence is shot and issues will not be nice. I am not going to say that is the primary time I’ve skilled that. However the dressing room may be very quiet in the mean time.”

Highlights of Rangers' 1-Zero defeat to Hamilton at Ibrox within the Scottish Premiership

Rangers may have taken benefit of Celtic’s draw at Livingston however as an alternative discover themselves 13 factors adrift of Neil Lennon’s champions-elect and have dropped 13 factors within the final 5 weeks.

Gerrard added: “Myself and my employees are flat as a result of we’re doing the whole lot we will. We are attempting to vary formations and personnel, doing various things in coaching to try to elevate and put confidence into them.

“We lacked need and dedication on the weekend which was actually robust to take. I do not suppose we lacked that tonight. Tonight was extra about high quality and taking your probabilities.

“Should you do not take them, you at all times go away your self huge open to somebody going and scoring towards you. Credit score to Brian and his crew, they’ve executed that. We have got lots to do – an enormous, large lot.”