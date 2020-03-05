flavor-flav-says-public-enemy-firing-isn’t-related-to-bernie-sanders

Taste Flav, the hip-hop main-stay, lately defined that his firing from Public Enemy was not Bernie Sanders-related. In truth, the rapper wished the presidential candidate luck within the upcoming election. Throughout a chat with The Guardian, Taste Flav acknowledged he had nothing towards the Senator.

Flav added, “I think he’s a good person and I wish him luck.” Reportedly, the meat with different members of the group is what led to his dismissal from the legendary hip-hop band.

The 60-year-old artist stated to the UK publication that his solely situation was with Chuck D for signing them as much as carry out on the rally with out asking first. Whereas on the San Diego Worldwide Airport on Tuesday, Taste stated to reporters that he wasn’t part of it, so why would Chuck D say he was?

Flav stated to followers that simply because he backed out of the efficiency, it doesn’t imply he’s a Trump supporter both. In truth, Taste Flav stated he was apolitical. Flav added that Chuck D was the “politician of the group,” and he was simply the “friendly jester.”

On his social media, Chuck D backed up the rapper’s declare, arguing that his fellow bandmate didn’t know the distinction between Barry Sanders or Bernie Sanders, and didn’t care to both. Followers of the 2020 presidential race know that Bernie has handled protection points.

As an example, earlier this yr, in February, Bernie Sanders was within the media for his beef with NBC executives. It was reported that the Democratic candidate stormed as much as NBC executives and advised them straight to their face that he thought how they lined him was “incredibly unfair.”

Furthermore, Sanders wasn’t happy when a political pundit referred to him and his supporters as “brown coats” – a reference to the Nazis or the Nationwide Socialists, who took energy within the 1930s with Adolf Hitler as their chief.

Moreover, a supply who was near the altercation claimed Bernie had been battling with Phil Griffin, the MSNBC boss. It was simply earlier than the Democratic debate began too.



