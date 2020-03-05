flavor-flav-denies-supporting-donald-trump-after-public-enemy-firing

WENN/Instar

The ousted Public Enemy member insists he did not assist the present President of america following his exit from the hip-hop group after dispute with Chuck D.

Taste Flav would not blame Bernie Sanders for his firing from Public Enemy regardless of Chuck D kicking him out following a disagreement over acting at a rally for the U.S. presidential candidate.

The hip-hop stars argued after Sanders marketing campaign introduced final week that his Public Enemy Radio spin-off act would carry out a set at a rally in California forward of presidential major elections in 14 states on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

Flav’s legal professionals responded with a cease-and-desist letter, which stated that he had not endorsed any candidate and that Sanders was not authorised to make use of the group’s picture with out his permission – to which Chuck responded by firing him and insisting he had sole possession of the Public Enemy identify.

Nonetheless, the rapper turned actuality star tells The Guardian he would not dislike Sanders and desires to distance himself from experiences claiming he helps U.S. President Donald Trump.

“I haven’t got something in opposition to Bernie. I believe he is a superb individual and I want him luck. I believe they’re all good folks. Besides Trump. Some folks tried to say I did this as a result of I am a Trump supporter and that is not true. F**ok Trump!”

He provides that his argument is with Chuck, who he believes signed him as much as a live performance he didn’t conform to, including, “Why attempt to say I am part of one thing I am not part of? That was all Chuck D.”

Chuck has additionally denied the dispute was over politics, claiming it was a product of longstanding tensions.

“My final straw was way back,” he wrote on Twitter. “It is not about Bernie with Flav … he do not know the distinction between (American soccer participant) Barry Sanders or Bernie Sanders…So I do not assault Flav on what he do not know.”

Flav agrees together with his ex-bandmate on that, saying, “I do not cope with politics. Chuck D, he is the politician of the group. I am simply the pleasant jester.”