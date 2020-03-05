flames-vs.-blue-jackets:-two-big-takeaways-from-calgary’s-overtime-win-at-home

The Calgary Flames are locked in a decent playoff race, which made Wednesday evening’s come-from-behind 3-2 time beyond regulation win over the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets that rather more essential.

Coming into the competition, interim head coach Geoff Ward’s squad was sitting 5 factors behind the second-place Edmonton Oilers within the Pacific Division and, precariously, one level forward of the Vancouver Canucks, who sat within the Western Convention’s first wild-card spot; nonetheless, they’re in management after getting seven of a attainable 10 factors on their latest five-game highway journey and with enjoying 11 of their final 15 video games at residence.

They ultimately skating away with the victory, but it surely was not simple. Listed here are two large takeaways from the Flames’ 35th win of the season

The Flames are usually not a first-period group

Earlier than the sport, Calgary was tied for 21st within the NHL with 5 groups for the worst objective differential within the first interval (minus-7). They ranked 12th for fewest targets scored (55) and 12th for many targets allowed (62).

It was no shock, then, that the Flames trailed 2-Zero after the primary 20 minutes, with the second objective coming off a turnover within the impartial zone. With the 2 tallies, the Flames are actually tied for second within the NHL for many targets allowed within the first interval at residence.

“I did not assume we had been notably sharp, as sharp as we would have liked to be firstly” was how Ward framed it.

Fortunately for him, his group picked up the tempo within the second and third durations to eke out the OT win. Getting out to raised begins might be key for this group; nonetheless, it ought to be famous that the Blues allowed probably the most targets in opposition to within the first interval (24) throughout final yr’s playoffs — whereas solely scoring 23 — and properly, they nonetheless received the Stanley Cup.

Cam Talbot ought to be the starter

Regardless of permitting the 2 early targets, Talbot was stable in web once more. He stopped 20 of 22 Columbus photographs.

That has been the norm of late for the veteran, who for the reason that final version of the Battle of Alberta on Feb. 1, the place he famously fought Edmonton counterpart Mike Smith, ranks second in fewest targets allowed (17) and within the high 20 in save proportion amongst netminders who’ve performed a minimal of seven video games.

Flames’ goaltender stats after Feb. 1

PLAYER GP GS RECORD GA Sv% Cam Talbot 7 6 4-3-0 17 .917 David Rittich 9 9 4-3-1 27 .898

Talbot has additionally posted higher numbers in comparison with All-Star goalie David Rittich for the reason that calendar flipped to 2020 — together with two shutouts.

Goaltender stats since Jan. 1

PLAYER GP GS RECORD GA Sv% Cam Talbot 13 11 8-3-1 31 .921 David Rittich 15 15 7-6-1 47 .896

The Flames have performed 11 residence video games since Jan. 1, with Talbot getting nearly all of the begins. Though neither goalie has been spectacular in entrance of the Saddledome devoted this calendar yr — or the complete season, to be sincere — with 10 of the group’s final 14 video games at residence, it might be good to experience Talbot’s scorching hand with a playoff berth on the road.

Goaltender stats since Jan. 1 at residence