everything-kylie-jenner-has-accomplished-since-becoming-the-world’s-youngest-self-made-billionaire

Kylie Jenner simply retains on making these cash strikes.

It has been only a yr because the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister and founding father of Kylie Cosmetics was introduced by Forbes because the world’s youngest self-made billionaire, having elevated her firm from its humble lip equipment beginnings right into a full-blown empire thanks, partially, to a distribution take care of main magnificence retailer Ulta, rising income for the already-wildly worthwhile firm by an estimated 9 %.

“I popped up at just a few shops, I did my standard social media—I did what I often do, and it simply labored,” the mogul instructed the publication on the time. “I did not anticipate something. I didn’t foresee the longer term. However [the recognition] feels actually good. That is a pleasant pat on the again.”

Whereas it could’ve been completely comprehensible to take that pat on the again as a cue to sit down again, loosen up and bask within the glory—hell, it is what us lesser mortals would’ve achieved—Kylie has spent the final yr solely taking herself to even better heights. This is every little thing she’s completed since being topped the world’s youngest self-made billionaire.