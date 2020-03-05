england-out-after-semi-final-washout

England spinner Sophie Ecclestone cannot conceal her anguish as rain falls closely on the Sydney Cricket Floor

England are out of the ICC Ladies’s T20 World Cup after their semi-final towards India was washed out by heavy rain in Sydney with out a ball bowled.

With no reserve day scheduled, Heather Knight’s facet might solely watch on from the pavilion as their title hopes went down the drain – rules requiring each side to bat for at the least 10 overs for there to be a end result.

Whereas India qualify for Sunday’s ultimate by advantage of ending high of Group A, England are eradicated after ending runners-up in Group B having misplaced their opening sport to unbeaten table-toppers South Africa.

The identical destiny seems set to befall hosts and defending champions Australia, who had been attributable to tackle the Proteas within the second semi-final after ending runners-up in Group A.

Their doubtless exit means Sunday’s ultimate, to be performed in Melbourne on Worldwide Ladies’s Day, will probably be contested by India and South Africa – two groups who’ve by no means reached the ultimate earlier than.

Rain pours down on the Sydney Cricket Floor, forcing the abandonment of England’s semi-final towards India within the Ladies’s T20 World Cup

Explaining the choice to not embrace a reserve day within the schedule within the occasion of poor climate, an ICC spokesman defined: “The ICC T20 World Cups are quick, sharp occasions the place reserve days are factored in for the ultimate.

“Permitting for some other reserve days would have prolonged the size of the occasion, which is not possible. There’s a clear and honest various ought to there be no play in any of the semi-finals with the winner of the group progressing.”

The present reserve-day rules for the ladies’s sport, mirror these in place for the lads’s competitors, which is because of happen in Australia from mid-October.

Reside Ladies’s ICC World T20 Cricket March 8, 2020, 6:30am Reside on

However former England Ladies’s captain Charlotte Edwards criticised the format of the match, saying: “It needs to be checked out in my view. This can be a huge occasion for all the gamers.

“There’s the chance for the gamers to play in entrance of 90,000 folks on the MCG (within the ultimate) on Sunday and, to have the 4 finest groups going into the semi-finals, it simply appears completely unfair.”

The result implies that England’s anticipate a second T20 World Cup title following their success within the inaugural competitors in 2009 goes on.

Nat Sciver (202) and Knight (193) head residence because the main run-scorers within the competitors to date – the captain having scored her maiden T20 worldwide hundred towards Thailand – whereas spinner Sophie Ecclestone leaves Australia because the primary bowler within the ICC’s T20 rankings after choosing up eight wickets at simply 6.12 runs apiece.

