elderly-couple-hospitalized-after-fire-at-fort-worth-home

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – An aged man and girl have been hospitalized after they have been in a position to escape a fireplace at their house in Fort Price early Thursday morning, officers mentioned.

Officers mentioned crews responded to a house within the 4100 block of Alava Drive close to Welch Avenue at round 1 a.m. Arriving crews discovered heavy flames coming from the again of the home.

In line with officers, the couple was in a position to get out of the home on their very own however needed to be taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. They’re anticipated to be okay.

Nonetheless, the couple’s canine was discovered lifeless after the hearth was extinguished.

Investigators have been referred to as out to look into the reason for the hearth.