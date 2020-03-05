drake-lands-in-hot-water-for-saying-this-about-his-baby-mama,-sophie-brussaux

Drake is in scorching water after releasing a track referred to as “When to Say When.” Whereas using the beat, the Canadian rapper determined to share with the world how he feels about his child mama, Sophie Brussaux.

Sophie and Drake share a younger boy named Adonis, who is 2 years outdated.

Within the track, Drake shocked many by calling his child mama a “fluke,” and followers have been fast to react on social media, with most of them bashing him for the phrase.

The MC rapped: “Baby mama, fluke, but I love her for who she is.”

One individual mentioned it’s best to give attention to the definition of the phrase, and added: “It’s sad that the majority of the people in the comments don’t know the definition of “fluke.” 😩Fluke is an surprising prevalence. It was a fluke he ran or discovered her. They’ve a toddler collectively (he love her for who she is(their son’s mom). He’s not bashing her. He’s saying surprising occurrences changed into the luck of a kid collectively. when you heard the entire bar, he mentioned, “but I love her anyway,” which means he was utilizing it in a damaging sense, so yeah comprehension is oh so elementary.”

This fan defended Drake: “As a female, I don’t see what the problem is.. he’s just honest cause at the end of the day no one knows their relationship but them. Since when do rappers only use words that are strictly bound to the definitions set by webster? I think most people do know what the definition means. I think people are more focused on the context.🤷🏼‍♀️”

A backer defined: “You bird Brians don’t realize fluke means an accident. I don’t care about the piece of luck meaning of it. Because no one uses fluke in that instance, and the fact yall trying to protect drake by saying he used fluke in its luck meaning is laughable. Synonyms of fluke are accident and chance. His baby mom was an accident? I think that’s disrespectful to say.”

A fourth remark learn: “All of you pick and choose who they be mad at on here 😂😂. I can’t believe women are supporting him calling his baby mom a fluke. To me, the definition is irrelevant. I feel like why even mention her, especially when she never mentions him. With his status, He should be happy he has a baby mom that’s just taking care of his kid. A lot these girls stay blasting their bd.”

Drake retains it actual.



