drake-called-‘messy’-for-dating-close-friends-melyssa-ford-and-toccara-jones-at-same-time

WENN

The ‘Hotline Bling’ hitmaker is known as ‘messy’ and ‘shady’ for nearly ruining the friendship between video vixen Melyssa Ford and ‘ANTM’ alum Toccara Jones.

Mar 5, 2020

AceShowbiz –

Drake as soon as nearly destroyed the friendship between video vixen Melyssa Ford and “America’s Subsequent High Mannequin” alum Toccara Jones. The Canadian rapper dated the 2 ladies on the similar time regardless of public’s information that they have been shut buddies.

“To me, I believed, ‘Wow, you actually did chew off greater than you may chew.’ As a result of I imply – you’ve got obtained Toccara and then you definately obtained me. What I am attempting to say right here is the 2 of us are every a seven course meal. So that you grasping, gluttonous m*thaf**ka,” Melyssa stated on her podcast.

“And it wasn’t a secret that we have been buddies. That was what had me,” she added earlier than slamming the “Hotline Bling” hitmaker, “You did not date girlfriends. Do not be messy.”

Toccara realized they have been seeing the identical man after Melyssa confided in Toccara about her new love curiosity. “The best way that that went,” she remembered. “Whereas she’s telling me about her new state of affairs, I am on the point of go meet this man. She’s over my home, in my room. Telling me about…and it ate me up so dangerous.”

It isn’t the primary time they have been caught in a love triangle. So whereas Toccara admitted she was caught off guard, she discovered her classes. “So I stated, let me deal with this totally different,” she acknowledged. “So I went to go see him after which I instructed her.”

Melyssa recalled her response when Toccara instructed her, “I stated to her, ‘Knock your self out.’ ” She defined, “I simply wish to say this, that there was no means I used to be dropping my good friend to this man, regardless of who the f**ok he was. I used to be not dropping my girlfriend.”

Toccara agreed. Calling the state of affairs “shady,” she stated, “We now have to stay collectively and maintain one another up. We not bout to battle over no man.”

<br />

Regardless of his blunder, the 2 ladies nonetheless praised Drake. “He is a pleasant man,” Melyssa stated. Toccara chimed in, “Everyone loves Drake.”