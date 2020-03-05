dj-paul-of-three-6-mafia-slapped-with-lawsuit-over-trippie-redd’s-‘death’

Instagram

Suing for copyright infringement, On The Power Data boss Reginald Boyland claims Paul sampled his well-known 1997 tune ‘Hit a Muthaf**ka’, which he not owns the rights to.

Three 6 Mafia star DJ Paul has been sued by On The Power Data boss Reginald Boyland over Trippie Redd‘s monitor “Dying”.

In accordance with TMZ, the lawsuit, Paul’s second in two days, alleges “Dying” sampled DJ Paul’s well-known 1997 tune “Hit a Muthaf**ka”, which Paul not owns the rights to.

Within the swimsuit, Boyland says he acquired rights to the tune in a 2015 settlement with Paul, after he sued the musician claiming “Hit a Muthaf**ka” sampled his monitor, “Pimps In The Home”.

Boyland is now calling out Trippie Redd for by no means getting permission from him to pattern the monitor on “Dying”, and claimed he’d already knowledgeable Paul, full title Paul Duane Beauregard, and Trippie they owe him compensation.

He is suing for copyright infringement and needs a slice of the earnings from Trippie’s tune.

Three 6 Mafia has additionally been sued by a gaggle of Memphis-based artists, who accused MCs DJ Paul and Juicy J of committing “over 150 impartial acts of copyright infringement from greater than 100 particular person sound recordings”.