deborah-dugan-fights-back-against-recording-academy-with-new-allegation-of-nomination-tampering

After she was fired again in January, Deborah Dugan has continued her battle in opposition to the Recording Academy with new allegations, together with the accusation that the academy had engaged in nominations’ tampering. Extra particularly, Dugan says {that a} higher-executive within the group tried to affect the Grammy nomination course of.

Deborah filed courtroom papers explaining a sequence of latest allegations, a few of which embody Ken Ehrlich, the previous Grammy Awards govt. Selection was the primary to report on the courtroom paperwork, which accused Ehrlich and “Mr. Mason” of making an attempt to make use of their positions to affect the voting course of.

The submitting states that Mr. Ehrlich tried to encourage the Academy into nominating a specific music so there can be an even bigger probability the artist would carry out on the ceremony. Moreover, she claims the academy has repeatedly harassed her since she was fired.

Because it was beforehand reported, Dugan was terminated from her place not lengthy after she claimed she had been sexually harassed by one of many prime attorneys. Moreover, she claimed the previous CEO of the Recording Academy, Neil Portnow, raped a feminine performing artist.

In response to the accusation, Portnow launched a press release through which he mentioned he was exonerated by a third-party group. Dugan’s departure from the Recording Academy has continued to create controversy, together with earlier this week when the Related Press picked up a press release from the Academy.

They mentioned that Dugan was fired after “two exhaustive, costly, independent investigations.” In response to Fox Information’ report on Dugan’s firing, she claimed she had been recruited to attempt to make modifications to the corporate, however she wasn’t ready to try this because the CEO.

The Recording Academy has continued to search out itself on the coronary heart of controversy, nevertheless, it was the allegation famous above, in opposition to Neil Portnow, that sparked shockwaves within the media.

Portnow was initially relieved from his duties after he mentioned feminine artists ought to “step up” after there have been complaints of ladies not getting sufficient respect from them via nominations.



