dababy’s-baby-mama-and-danileigh-beefing-amid-hook-up-rumor

MeMe and the ‘Cravin’ singer have been buying and selling insults on social media because it has been reported that there is one thing romantic occurring between Dani and the ‘Suge’ rapper.

Mar 5, 2020

DaBaby‘s child mama MeMe has been feuding with DaniLeigh. The 2 girls have been taking a shot at one another on social media amid rumor that there is one thing romantic occurring between Dani and DaBaby.

MeMe took to Twitter to accuse the Dominican-American singer/dancer of blocking her. “Sis obtained me blocked, however phrase retains getting again to me .. so hopefully the vitality is similar in actual life,” she posted. She adopted it up by calling Dani “obsessed.”

When a follower requested MeMe why she’s mad, Dani chimed in and replied, “Trigger she bored.” When somebody advised MeMe to “deal with” Dani as a result of “this little lady been getting out of line for too lengthy,” the latter clapped again on the mentioned person, “Get outta right here ..ain’t no person apprehensive about y’all . Lifeless a**.”

They went on sharing cryptic messages on the micro-blogging website. MeMe wrote, “When ya man obsess over you … Then his crew of ducklings.” She adopted it up with, “Generally you simply gotta test a mf to assist them achieve understanfing on who they taking part in w.”

In the meantime, DaniLeigh seemingly advised MeMe to “GO GET A JOB.” She added, “U so on me… Hop offfffff.” When an individual advised Dani to go away MeMe alone, she appeared to substantiate their beef as replying, “All her tweets about me . Shut up.”

Dani then shaded MeMe as posting, “When ur bio says u solely unfold positivity and ur whole timeline is hate.” In her bio, MeMe claimed she’s about “Spreading Constructive Love & Vitality. I REALLY BEEN DAT.”

Refusing to again down, MeMe hit again as tweeting, “One factor we do not do is lower a crash dummy off , yous a dummy … we’re gonna deal with you as such.” She added in following posts, “An inform you what you wanna hear … Otherwise you’ll finish you suicidal and we do not wanna take care of that.”

MeMe additionally took to Instagram to air out her emotions about Dani. “Do not play sufferer now… stand on you being obsessed w. me like a weirdo,” she wrote on her Tales. “I maintain receipts for instances like this when individuals attempt to get out of pocket.”

Amid the 2 girls’ feud, Dani is following DaBaby once more on Instagram, fueling the hypothesis about their romantic relationship. She moreover left a number of emojis on the rapper’s put up selling his “DO DAT” music video.

DaBaby, nevertheless, has not mentioned something concerning the stress between his ex and his alleged new flame.