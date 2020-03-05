customers-protest-against-detroit-grocery-store-accused-of-selling-spoiled-food

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Picket indicators and requires higher customer support and recent meals was the scene outdoors of King Cole Meals Wednesday in Detroit.

Final month CW50 broke this story following the Michigan Division of Agriculture and Rural Improvement’s investigation.

“If the Michigan Department of Agriculture inspected them, I do not understand why they’re still allowed to sell food within the community,” stated protester Barrys Ross.

The company was hit with a criticism accusing the house owners dealing rancid meat and produce.

Inspectors discovered discolored potatoes, rotting oranges spoiled floor turkey and meals with conflicting sell-by dates.

“We enrich you. Respect. No respect. No money. Period” stated group organizer Malik Shabazz.

