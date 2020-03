SAGINAW, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Michigan church buildings are taking precautions within the wake of the coronavirus.

The Saginaw Catholic Diocese is now asking anybody with flu-like signs to remain dwelling.

They’re encouraging individuals who do attend to not maintain arms throughout prayer however nonetheless respect one another.

