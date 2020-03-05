Corey Feldman Flees His Home After ‘Wolfpack’ Materials Are Left At His Doorstep — Police Investigating



Corey Feldman is fleeing his house along with his household after receiving Wolfpack associated supplies, based on tweets he posted early Thursday morning. Feldman, who’s getting ready to launch his documentary My Reality: The Rape of two Coreys on Monday, March 9, 2020, has said he’s fearful for his life and his household’s security as he prepares to call six Hollywood predators who emotionally and sexually abused himself and his childhood pal and co-star Corey Haim. He’s getting ready to call Corey Haim’s alleged rapist and has been met with backlash by Corey Haim’s supporters who say Corey Feldman doesn’t have the fitting to inform Corey Haim’s story of abuse.

Corey Feldman has argued that he does and was even requested to inform it. He’s additionally included different individuals in his documentary who say that Corey Haim confided the small print of his abuse to them. Since Corey Feldman launched his Reality Marketing campaign in 2017, he has been met with battle, controversy, criticism, and on-line assaults.

At one level, Corey Feldman filed short-term restraining orders in opposition to members of the “Wolfpack” however selected to not attend a court docket listening to to have them finalized and so they have been finally dismissed.

Now, Corey Feldman has been protected by 24/7 armed safety and has even prolonged safety to his ex-wives and prolonged relations.

Corey Feldman said on Twitter that he was out for the night, returned house and located Wolfpack supplies at his door.

“THIS IS NOT A JOKE!! WE WERE OUT 4 THE EVENING (THANK GOD) & THIS WAS LEFT ON MY DOORSTEP! WE R CURRENTLY CALLING THE POLICE! I WANTED 2 BLAST THIS OUT NOW SO PPL UNDERSTAND THIS IS A LIVE HAPPENING IN REALTIME! POLICE R ON THE WAY! PLEASE PRAY 4 R FAMILY! THIS IS NOT OK!”

Corey even tweeted a photograph of the responding officer who had taken his report.

Corey Feldman then introduced that after the police completed their investigation, he and his household have been leaving city till the premiere.

I’m saying otherwise. Anybody who had adopted my plight over the previous 2 yrs is aware of precisely what that is. I’m nonetheless ready four police. Then leaving city til the premier. F this! — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) March 5, 2020

Those that need to see Corey Feldman’s film My Reality: The Rape of two Coreys could buy tickets on the web site: MyTruthDoc.com.

Keep tuned for extra on these breaking developments.

* Disclaimer: Charisse Van Horn has had private involvement with each members of the Feldfam and the Wolfpack as she continues to seek for reality to this story.



