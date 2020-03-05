colorado-to-award-college-scholarships-to-previously-incarcerated-youth

Younger folks beforehand dedicated to Colorado juvenile detention facilities could be eligible to use for a scholarship of as much as $10,000 yearly towards the price of a state school, college or different postsecondary establishment, the Colorado Division of Larger Training introduced Wednesday.

“We want to knock down barriers so these youth can pursue their dreams and passions, without worrying about how they’ll pay for their education,” stated Angie Paccione, govt director of the state greater ed division, in a information launch. “This program changes the trajectory for committed youth and provides them support along the way so they can get that valuable certificate or degree.”

In 2017, 1,292 youth served time with the Division of Youth Companies for a median of two years, based on the information launch. Of these, 74.5% have been discharged with a highschool diploma or GED. So few college students went on to pursue a postsecondary alternative that the state greater training division declined to launch the quantity as a result of it could possibly be personally identifiable, stated Megan McDermott, the division’s spokeswoman.

Qualifying candidates should be capable to confirm they have been dedicated to the Division of Youth Companies within the Colorado Division of Human Companies inside the previous 5 years, reveal monetary want and be enrolled or accepted for enrollment at an establishment providing postsecondary credentials, amongst different necessities, the information launch stated.

To use, individuals want to finish the scholarship software, procure three letters of advice and take part in an interview with a variety committee, if invited.

Purposes might be submitted on-line or on paper no later than April 15 for summer time or fall 2020 enrollment. The state can award as much as 25 of the total $10,000 scholarships annually, or give out smaller scholarships to extra folks.

The scholarship was created by a Senate Invoice 19-231, which appropriated greater than $300,000 from the overall fund to the state’s greater training division.

“Education is the most powerful deterrent to recidivism,” stated Dominick Moreno, Adams County State Senator and invoice sponsor. “The scholarship helps people who have had interactions with the criminal justice system to pursue higher education or certification in career and technical education. This program will help many people get back on their feet and become contributing members of society.”